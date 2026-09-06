Akshay Kumar Stumped By Prithviraj Chauhan Question On KBC 18, Years After Playing The King: ‘Heard Of Train To Busan’

Akshay Kumar has found himself at the centre of an unexpected debate after a question about Prithviraj Chauhan left him unsure on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The actor appeared on the quiz show with Saif Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan, but it was a question about a historical ruler he once portrayed on screen that caught viewers’ attention.

During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan asked the duo: “Which Indian ruler was victorious in the first Battle of Tarain?” The question was part of the show’s ‘Maha Sawaal’, where contestants are not given multiple-choice options.

What happened when Akshay Kumar was asked about the Battle of Tarain?

Saif Ali Khan admitted that he had never heard of the Battle of Tarain and asked Akshay if he knew about it. Saif then narrowed the possibilities down to Prithviraj Chauhan and Chandragupta Maurya.

Akshay responded with a joke that quickly became the episode’s talking point: “I have heard of Train to Busan, not Battle of Tarain.” After a pause, the actor suggested they go with Prithviraj Chauhan. The answer was eventually locked, and it was correct.

Why has Akshay Kumar’s KBC moment sparked criticism?

The reaction comes with an obvious layer of irony. In 2022, Akshay played Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj, a historical drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film was centred on the 12th-century ruler and his conflict with Muhammad Ghori.

Ahead of the film’s release, Kumar had also spoken strongly about the need for greater representation of Indian rulers in school history books. He said the textbooks he had read contained only a few lines about Prithviraj Chauhan and appealed to the Education Ministry to bring more balance to the way Indian history was taught.

What happened to Samrat Prithviraj at the box office?

Despite its scale and extensive promotions, Samrat Prithviraj struggled commercially. The film reportedly collected around Rs 68.05 crore in India, against a reported budget of about Rs 200 crore, and was subsequently regarded as a major box-office failure.

Four years later, the KBC exchange has brought the film. and Kumar’s portrayal of its central character, back into the conversation, this time for a very different reason.