Akshay Kumar recalls his failures in Bollywood: Actor Akshay Kumar opens up about the time when he was facing failures with 14 flop film and he thought that his career came to an end. But one additional talent actor has that helped him to revive in his career.

Bollywood is not an easy place to survive, yes, the glamorous entertainment industry is not as same as it seems to the people outside the industry. We only get to see the fame but not the ugly truth and years of struggle and patience behind it. Setting a milestone in Bollywood is not easy but actor Akshay Kumar made sure to fly high and rank his films in the list of top-rated Bollywood films. When Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were ruling the industry, Akshay decided to entertain the audiences with something different and what they like.

The Khiladi actor has given many hits in the recent past years such as 2.0, Kesari, Gold, Mission Mangal, Padman and more. After his last release Mission Mangal, the actor flew off to London with his family to celebrate his 52nd birthday and now the actor is back in the bay and resumed with his work commitments. He has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and busy in the shooting of other forthcoming films Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

As we all are aware of the fact that Akshay had no godfather in the entertainment industry and like other actors, he also had to struggle to make it big in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his failures in the industry and when he almost thought to give up. There was a time in his career when he had 14 flops and he thought that his career came to an end. He said that he was dejected and then his training as a martial artist helped him a lot and it teaches discipline, those 14 flopped films taught him so many things and that’s why he’s able to deliver good content films today.

