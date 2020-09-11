Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday gave quick Hindi speaking lessons to British adventurer Bear Grylls during an Instagram Live chat session.

During the session, actor Akshay Kumar and his ‘Bell Bottom’ co-star Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls interacted with their fans on the platform. During the session, a fan requested the Bollywood actor to teach the British adventurer some phrase in Hindi.



Following this Bear requested Akshay to teach him the phrase ‘never give up’ in Hindi. This ended up Bear speaking, “Zindagi mein kabhi peechhe hatna mat.”



Another fan asked the ‘Baby’ actor about the stunts that he would like to attempt if he woke up as Bear Grylls some day.



“Jump from an aircraft, – the poop tea we have done and swim with the whales,” said Akshay.



Bear and Akshay will soon be seen in the upcoming episode of Discovery Channel’s adventure show ‘Into The Wild.’



Shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar’, will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist, and philanthropist.



The buzz around Akshay Kumar’s episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas ‘Into The Wild with Rajinikanth’ is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre.



The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

