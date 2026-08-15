Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Pause Cricket Match To Mark Independence Day; Actor Removes Shoes Before Holding Tricolour – WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were enjoying a game of cricket in Mumbai on Saturday morning when the occasion called for a pause. As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, the actors and others at the ground stopped the match to mark the day with the National Flag and the national anthem.

A video from the gathering has since surfaced online, showing Akshay removing his shoes before stepping onto a chair while holding the Tricolour. Those around him, including Tiger Shroff, then joined in as “Jana Gana Mana” played.

Akshay Kumar’s Tricolour Gesture Gets Attention Online

The small but symbolic moment quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many praised Akshay for removing his footwear before holding the National Flag and for stopping the cricket game to observe Independence Day. The video also shows the group standing together as the national anthem is sung, before the informal gathering returns to its sporting activity.

The actor has frequently spoken about patriotism, both through his films and his social-media posts. On Saturday, he also shared an Independence Day message wishing fans on the occasion. “Hamare tirange ki shaan yun hi bani rahe, har dil mein ummeed aur har aankh mein ek behtar kal ka sapna rahe,” Akshay wrote, adding, “Jai Hind!”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were playing cricket this morning as usual. While playing cricket, they remembered that today is August 15, Independence Day. So Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff stopped the cricket match and got the Indian national flag brought there. Since there was… pic.twitter.com/KRcQwuZE3W — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 15, 2026

What’s Next For Akshay Kumar?

The Independence Day appearance comes as Akshay prepares for another busy period in his film career. His next major release is Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The thriller is scheduled to reach theatres on September 11, 2026, marking the reunion of Akshay and Saif nearly two decades after their earlier collaborations.

Akshay is also part of Golmaal 5, where he joins Ajay Devgn and the franchise’s returning cast. The film is planned for 2027. Meanwhile, his upcoming sci-fi project Samuk is scheduled to begin filming in London later this month, with most of its production planned in the UK. For now, though, it was a cricket morning that briefly turned into an Independence Day tribute, and one that gave fans another glimpse of Akshay and Tiger marking the national occasion together.