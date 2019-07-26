After Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has agreed to another project with filmmaker Farhad Samji, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be like a masala entertainer same as Rowdy Rathore. Read the entire details below–

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting for his upcoming film Mission Mangal. It seems that after a series of action films, the actor wants to impress the audience with something innovative and has come up with science fiction film. The film narrates the hidden story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who played an important role behind India’s space mission to Mars. Meanwhile, the actor is also juggling with the shoot of his next cop film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif.

As per the recent buzz, the actor has also signed a film for Sajid Farhad which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Reports reveal that the film will be somewhat related to 2012 film Rowdy Rathore. Reports reveal that Akshay was also planning a film titled Lol: Land of Lugi with Sajid, however, nothing has been confirmed about the project yet.

After finishing the work of Mission Mangal and Sooryananshi, Akshay Kumar will commence with the shoot of his upcoming film Good News with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Good News is a rom-com film which is about Surrogacy and will be helmed by Raj Mehta.

Talking about Mission Mangal, apart from Akshay Kumar, the films also features Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharmin Jishi, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Baan and Sonakshi Sinha. Mission Mangal is all set to release on August 15, 2019. Moreover, it will also face a clash with John Abraham’s film Batla House, which is based on the encounter of 2008 in Delhi.

Sooryavanshi is an action film which is costliest cop film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also features Neena Gupta, J D Chakravarthy, Anupam Kher, Aarushi Sharma and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles. Moreover, the favourite cops, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn might also appear in a special appearance.

