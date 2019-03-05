On making debut in the web space Akshay credited son Aarav who inspired him to take up the platform. Talking about the project Akshay said digital platform has given him the opportunity to explore more options when it comes to acting. The series would certainly bring innovation to his work and career, added Akshay. The storyline will be a mix of action and adventure. The idea is to create something extraordinary and connect with the youth, said the 50-year-old actor

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his digital presence felt. Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar will be soon debuting in an Amazon Prime video series tentatively titled, The End. At the launch event on Tuesday Akshay said that the series will be a perfect blend of action, drama and thriller. As reported by the Indian Express, Kumar said that the series will be a fun and entertaining narrative and that it has a lot of action sequences.

On making debut in the web space Akshay credited son Aarav who inspired him to take up the platform. Talking about the project Akshay said digital platform has given him the opportunity to explore more options when it comes to acting. The series would certainly bring innovation to his work and career, added Akshay. The storyline will be a mix of action and adventure. The idea is to create something extraordinary and connect with the youth, said the 50-year-old actor.

Speaking on his first ever venture into the web space Akshay said that the idea of digital space is intriguing and it’s youngsters like his son who prompt him to experiment with work. For the web series, Akshay has collaborated with Amazon India Content Director Vijay Subramaniam. The series will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. The production house has also sponsored other Amazon Prime videos in the past.

This is not the first time that an actor on a digital platform will be making a debut. Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kunal Khemu, Arjun Rampal have already made their digital presence felt. Akshay’s role in the series is yet to be unveiled, hence audience response to their Khiladi’s digital performance will be gauged once the series is out.

