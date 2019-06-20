Akshay Kumar will be recreating the iconic and bold 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and his being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Remember the famous 90s sensuous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani which was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for the movie Mohra? Well, the good news for all the fans who love this iconic song is that a remake version of this bold song from the 90s is being made for Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Yes, you read that right! A remake version of Tip Tip Barsa Paani will be seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he will be starring in the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Sooryavanshi and he is glad that no other actor is starring in the recreated version of the song as it is very special for him.

The original song Tip Tip Barsa Paani starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon became immensely popular in the 90s for the boldness, the sexy yellow saree, the whole romantic rain sequence was too sexy for the 90s.

Sooryavanshi is being helmed by Rohit Shetty who last directed blockbuster movie Simmba which earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role and also stars Neena Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Sikander Kher and Kavi Raz in supporting roles. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the silver screen on March 27, 2020. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have previously starred in many movies such as Welcome, Singh Is King, Namastey London, among several others.

