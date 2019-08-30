Rashmi Rocket: Sharing the motion poster of the sports drama film, speculations are rife that Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar are all set to collaborate again after Mission Mangal's success. Check out the motion poster here:

Rashmi Rocket motion poster: After impressing fans with Mission Mangal scientist look Taapsee Pannu is yet again back with another athlete project Rashmi Rocket. Best known for her serious looks, Taapsee Pannu before has worked in sports drama such as Soorma, and her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh based on a sharpshooter. Sharing first looks from the movie Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu’s bohemian look does seem intriguing and had fans asking for more.

But what’s more interesting is that Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal co-star shared the motion poster of her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket and made fans believe that maybe Akshay Kumar will be sharing screens with Taapsee Pannu in the movie yet again. Sharing the motion poster, Akshay Kumar captioned it as- This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of Taapsee Pannu in and as #RashmiRocket. Furthermore tagging musicians of the motion poster-@leslelewisofficial @akvarious #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @iammangopeople @nehaanand21 @pranjalnk.

The actor hasn’t confirmed any news of joining the films, but speculations are rife that maybe the duo will be seen yet again sharing the screen space in Rashmi Rocket after the immense success of their prior film Mission Mangal. Talking about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket, it is based on an untrained runner from Kutch, Gujrat who runs so fast that she was named Rocket.

Check out the motion poster of the film here:

The movie will be based on her hurdles to play professionally and about her journey. To this, Taapsee Pannu in an interview revealed that the story will be very exciting as it will show the human drama unfolding which makes it more interesting as it is a story of a regular athlete.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App