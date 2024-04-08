Akshay Kumar to Team Up With Mohanlal and Prabhas for His Maiden Telugu Film?

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. The mass hero has impressed fans with his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. He has also starred in several blockbusters and proved his mettle. Now, the star is in the limelight for an awesome reason. According to a report, he is all set to make his Telugu debut with a pan-India film.

Akshay Kumar Joins the Cast of ‘Kannappa’?

‘Kannappa’ is one of the most ambitious films of Vishnu Manchu’s career. It features him in the titular role and brings together stalwarts from various film industries. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, Akshay Kumar will play a key role in the pan-India biggie.

Its cast already includes A-listers such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Sarathkumar. Moreover, Prabhas is said to be in talks to play Lord Shiva in ‘Kannappa’.

Akshay Kumar is no stranger to South cinema. He starred alongside Kannada icon Vishnuvardhan in ‘Vishnu Vijaya’ in the early 90s. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi as ‘Ashaant’. Decades later, in 2018, Akshay made his Tamil debut with ‘2.0’. The film was directed by Shankar and featured Rajinikanth in the lead. The Shankar-helmed biggie emerged as a massive hit at the box office.

What’s Next For Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The actioner is set to clash at the box office with ‘Maidaan’ this Eid. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ revolves around two bravehearts who team up to eliminate a dangerous foe. Its cast includes Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj, Ronit Roy, and Sonakshi Sinha. This will be Akshay’s first release after ‘Mission Raniganj’, which bombed at the box office. He has a host of films in his kitty including ‘Sarfira’, ‘Singham Again’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. Akshay will also be seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.