Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is soon going to hit the silver screens with his much-awaited period drama Kesari and other good news for the fans is on way. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will soon be coming back with horror-comedy genre after 2007.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar keeps on treating fans with a variety of roles and movies. The hottie has delivered a number of hits in recent years and many of these movies were also nationally recognized. After having done so many serious theme movie, Akshay Kumar has now decided to flip to horror-comedy again. Earlier than this, Akshay starred in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya, the horror-comedy which was a massive hit and now, he is planning to do another.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will soon be coming back with horror-comedy genre after 2007. The last horror-comedy he did, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was quite loved by the fans and went on earning a total of 82.35 crores on box-office. Akshay Kumar starred opposite Vidya Balan in the film and the versatility of the actor rocked his role.

Well, Akshay Kumar did not reveal much about the project including the names of the director, actors or any other information. Akshay Kumar’s confirmation for the news has got the fans excited and everyone is happy about it. Horror-comedy might have been underrated in Bollywood but now, it is emerging as a massive hit. Last year, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film Stree set an example of the same and went on to become one of the highest grosser. The film also entered the 100 crore club and had a successful run on the box-office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More