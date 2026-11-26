Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan talked about some tough times in their careers as actors when they appeared for Koffee With Karan 9. Akshay Kumar narrated how he had taken the tape recorder of a producer after being refused Rs 68,000 as pending payment, while Ravi Kishan said how he had parted with a lot of money to secure his position in a film.

These instances gave an idea about the financial uncertainty and the unequal power relations faced by new actors at the time of making themselves a part of the industry.

Why Did Akshay Kumar Take A Producer’s Tape Recorder?

Akshay recounted an event which took place during the beginning of his acting career in which a producer had refused to pay him about Rs 68,000 after the failure of their movie. He claimed that he was in need of money and went to the producer’s residence in Mumbai to collect the pending amount. Akshay claimed that the producer had immediately realized the reason behind his visit once he had come to his house. Akshay admitted that he was angry and was looking around the house for something that he could take in exchange for the outstanding amount.

He found a tape recorder there. Akshay admitted that the producer had not objected to his act of carrying away the tape recorder. The tape recorder was later sold by Akshay at Heera Panna market for Rs 32,000. It is important to note that the money did not amount to the full Rs 68,000 that Akshay was claiming. It was mentioned that the remaining sum was still outstanding. It is worth noting that the actor did not mention the producer’s name or that of the movie.

Ravi Kishan Gave Up Rs 1.72 Lakh To Protect His Film Role

Ravi Kishan also shared one such painful experience of getting no payment in relation to his film Udhaar Ki Zindagi of 1994 that featured Kajol, Jeetendra and Moushumi Chatterjee. He shared that he was supposed to get Rs 1.8 lakh for this movie but received only Rs 8,000. As per him, his entire family had mortgaged some agricultural land in his native village and he was depending on this payment to redeem the same. In addition to it, he had also promised his father to pay back the money.

Ravi revealed that he had met the producer of the movie once he finished his dubbing in order to claim his dues. But the actor remembered that he was told that his scenes in the movie will be cut down if he asks for his dues again. Thus, Ravi decided to save his scenes in place of taking payment.

Recalling what he told the producer, the actor said, “Don’t pay me, but please let my role remain in the film.” He also described how he left the meeting on his motorcycle, rode towards Bandstand in Mumbai and cried after the confrontation. Based on the amount Ravi said he was promised and the payment he received, the outstanding balance would have been Rs 1.72 lakh. The figures are from the actor’s account of the incident.

Two Different Experiences Of Unpaid Dues In Bollywood

However, despite their different experiences, both actors discussed how tough life was for them when their bargaining powers were low at the start of their careers. For instance, Akshay mentioned how he had to confront the producer and ask for the money he owed him, and after getting some, he was able to make the rest through selling something that belonged to the producer’s house. On his part, Ravi mentioned that he did not try to get his money back since he was afraid that he would lose the role in the film.

While talking about the payment process, Akshay asked about what happens when the movie flops. He stated that when an actor’s movie flops, his payment is affected even if when the producer’s movie succeeds, he is not paid more. This discussion took place during their appearance in Koffee With Karan 9, a TV show hosted by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: ‘Everyone Knew They Were In A Relationship’: Mithun Chakraborty Would Wait In Sridevi’s Make-Up Room, Kept Calling Her During Shoots – Filmmaker Recalls 1980s Love Story