Akshay Kumar Turns 59: What His Rs 80 Crore Juhu Home Says About The Superstar’s Life Away From Bollywood

Akshay Kumar turns 59 on September 9, marking another birthday for one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars. Across a career spanning more than three decades, Kumar has moved comfortably between comedy, action, drama and even negative roles, building a filmography that includes Hera Pheri, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Airlift, Rustom and Kesari.

Away from the cameras, however, the actor’s Mumbai home offers a rather different glimpse into his life.

Kumar lives with his wife, author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna, in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu. The property has been estimated at around Rs 80 crore, according to reports citing Housing.com.

What does Akshay Kumar’s Rs 80 crore Mumbai home look like?

Spread across two levels, the residence combines contemporary interiors with plenty of greenery. The lower floor features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, dining area, private home theatre and Kumar’s walk-in wardrobe.

But perhaps the most striking part of the home is outside.

The expansive garden includes greenery, seating areas and a pond, creating something of a private oasis in the middle of Mumbai. Earlier glimpses of the residence have also shown the family growing vegetables and maintaining a distinctly nature-focused space.

Why is the garden at Akshay and Twinkle’s home so special?

There is a piece of history attached to the property too.

According to GQ India, the land was once associated with Sumati Morarjee, the freedom fighter and industrialist who had links to Mahatma Gandhi. A stone platform believed to be where Gandhi meditated during visits has been preserved on the premises.

The upper level houses the family’s bedrooms, a pantry, Khanna’s home office and a balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. The master bedroom is particularly distinctive, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that bring in natural light while opening up uninterrupted sea views.

How much of the home reflects Twinkle Khanna’s design sensibilities?

Quite a lot.

Khanna, who has a long-standing interest in interior design, has played an important role in shaping the residence. The interiors feature contemporary art, books, personal photographs and eclectic decorative pieces, giving the expansive property a lived-in feel rather than making it resemble a conventional celebrity mansion.

The backgrounder

The Rs 80 crore figure may grab attention, but the Juhu home’s appeal lies elsewhere. Its combination of the Arabian Sea, an expansive garden, art-filled interiors and spaces designed around family life makes it markedly different from the ostentatious celebrity homes often associated with Bollywood.

And for Akshay Kumar, whose public image has long revolved around discipline and fitness, the home’s open spaces and greenery seem particularly fitting.