Akshay Kumar Unveils His Comic Inspiration At Housefull 5 Trailer Launch

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar brought a heartfelt surprise to the trailer launch of Housefull 5 on Tuesday. As the media quizzed him about the film’s return to slapstick comedy, Akshay revealed a long-guarded personal detail—he carries a photograph of Charlie Chaplin in his wallet. The moment turned emotional and electric when he asked the audience, “Would you like to see it?” With a loud and unified “Yes” from the media, Akshay pulled out the cherished picture, paying tribute to the man who shaped his comic timing.

Slapstick Comedy Isn’t Easy, Says Akshay Kumar

During the trailer launch, Akshay addressed the challenges of comedy in his upcoming film. “If I would not be mistaken, then slapstick comedy yeh koi asaan comedy nahi hai,” he said. He praised his co-stars Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan for their comic talent, stating, “They can vouch for it. They are part of a comedy franchise, but let me tell you, slapstick comedy is very difficult.” He called Housefull 5 a mix of slapstick and action comedy—a genre he continues to master with physical precision and high-energy performances.

Housefull 5 Brings a Star-Studded Comic Storm

Housefull 5, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features a power-packed cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and more. The film, set to hit theatres on June 6, promises a whirlwind of laughter, chaos, and comic madness. With Akshay Kumar at the center, carrying the spirit of Chaplin, Housefull 5 aims to bring back the golden age of Bollywood slapstick—louder, crazier, and more dramatic than ever.

Charlie Chaplin: The Man Behind Akshay’s Comic Soul

Akshay declared himself a lifelong admirer of the silent film legend. “I’m a huge fan of Charlie Chaplin,” he said, with his voice echoing emotion. Chaplin, known for his timeless “Little Tramp” character, remains one of cinema’s most enduring figures. Akshay reminded the media of Chaplin’s 12-minute standing ovation at the 1972 Academy Awards, calling him “an eternal icon.” He credited Chaplin as the inspiration behind his physical comedy and emotional expression in films that blend humor with heart.

