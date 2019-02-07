A Haryana youth Ankit Goswami has been arrested for allegedly trespassing Bollywood actor's Akshay Kumar's Juhu building in Mumbai. According to Juhu police, the accused has claimed himself to be a fan of Kumar. Reportedly, the security guards found him inside the building compound at 1.30 am on Tuesday. He wanted to meet Kumar.

Goswami has been booked for trespassing on the private property by evading the security personnel who were posted at the gates.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a massive fan following across the nation. It’s no surprise that fans get crazy for Bollywood actors. We’ve come across with a lot of instances where fans get maniac for their favourite celebrity.

