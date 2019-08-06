Akshay Kumar who has been busy with back to back shoots was ready to start filming for the first schedule of Laxmmi bomb at the Madh Island, Mumbai but due to heavy rains, the shoot has been canceled and postponed.

Akshay Kumar who is juggling between promotions and shoots was all set to film for the next schedule of Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani but due to heavy Mumbai rains, the shoot had to be canceled for a few days. A source close to the sets said that Akshay Kumar was set to film for the next schedule of Laxmmi Bomb on Madh Island for two days but due to heavy rains the shoot had to be canceled.

With more than five movies in hand, Akshay Kumar is very tight on dates and he doesn’t like to waste his time, but for those two days, he had to sit back at home as he had no choice. He will shoot this week on those dates as from Sunday onwards Akshay Kumar will get busy with Mission Mangal promotions.

It was also revealed that Akshay Kumar and the crew preferred to travel by ferries to the location as by car it takes more than two hours to go and two hours to return, but last weeks as the seas were to choppy and rough, makers decided it is best to cancel the shoot.

The Madh Island shoot was very important for Akshay Kumar’s movie as they were supposed to play cricket on an abandoned field which is supposed to be haunted to play cricket. The movie revolves around a Transgender ghost who enters Akshay Kumar. The island belongs to the transgender who was killed and buried there and so the story begins.

Mumbai has been severely affected by rains. From waterlogging to high tides, Mumbai has come to a standstill. On the work front, Akshay Kumar after getting done with Mission Mangal promotions will start focussing on the last leg of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, then promoting his movie Housefull 4 with Ritesh Deshmukh and others and moving on to his next movie- Bachchan Pandey which is set to release on Christmas next year.

