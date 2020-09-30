Akshay Kumar fans in the overseas have a reason to rejoice as the actor’s upcoming horror-drama ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ will be released in theatres in – Australia, New Zealand and UAE – on November 9. In India, the movie is set for a direct-to-digital release on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on social media on Wednesday. “BIGGG NEWS… #LaxmmiBomb – which premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar – will also release across *cinemas* in #Australia, #NewZealand and #UAE simultaneously,” wrote Taran.

In another tweet he noted, “NOTE… #LaxmmiBomb premieres in #India on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP and on #Hotstar in #USA, #UK and #Canada on 9 Nov 2020.” Earlier, Akshay dropped a spooky glimpse from ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ and announced the release date of the film on social media. The ‘Namaste London’ actor wrote: “Iss Diwali November 9 ko, only on Disney+Hotstar. Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali.”

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ by live interaction on ‘Hotstar Disney Plus.’ the ‘Special 26’ actor called the genre of the movie his “favourite” and a “passion project”, Akshay said he was looking forward to doing the film.

Earlier, Megastar Akshay Kumar announced wrap on Glasgow shooting schedule for his upcoming spy-thriller ‘Bell Bottom’. The ‘Good Newwz’ actor posted a picture on social media featuring his wife Twinkle Khanna and some of the cast members and announced the end of Glasgow shooting schedule of the film. He also announced that the team is moving to London for the shooting of another sequence of the film.

