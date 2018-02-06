Akshay Kumar starrer Padman, which is all set to be released on February 9, will release in Russia on the same day too. The movie is directed by R. Balki and features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Akshay Kumar took his Twitter handle to share the joyous news about the movie.

The much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar is all set to be released on February 9. Ahead of the release date comes a great news for the cast and crew of PadMan as the movie has become the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia. The movie will be released on the same day and date in Russia. Akshay Kumar shared the joyous news with a tweet that reads: “Happy to share, our film #PadMan becomes the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia on the same day and date. So Russia, see you at the movies on 9th February, 2018! @padmanthefilm @SonyPicsIndia @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

The film has been jointly produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment, Cape of Good Films and Hope Productions. Akshay Kumar has left no stone unturned to promote the movie. Even the actors from Bollywood are also helping Akshay Kumar to promote his movie with the PadMan challenge. The film talks about mensuration and how it is considered as a taboo in India. Initially, PadMan was decided to be released on January 25, which was later postponed to February 9.

Happy to share, our film #PadMan becomes the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia on the same day and date. So Russia, see you at the movies on 9th February, 2018! @padmanthefilm @SonyPicsIndia @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/k8g2k603bQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2018

The movie also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It is based on a short story in Twinkle Khanna’s book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who has revolutionised the entire concept of sanitary napkins and menstrual hygiene in rural India. Lakshmi Prasad is also a Padma Shri awardee.