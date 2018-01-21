Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Padman, which is slated to release on February 9, has become the first Indian film to be screened at the Oxford Union. Helmed by R Balki, Padman is a biopic on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie.

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film PadMan, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles, has become the first Indian film to be screened at the Oxford Union. His wife Twinkle Khanna, who is a well-known author, was invited to speak at The Oxford Union, the world’s most esteemed debating society. The actor-turned-author addressed the students of the Oxford University on Thursday, where she also showcased her upcoming production, Padman. With this, Padman becomes the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union.

Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Padman is all set to hit the screens on February 9 this year.

The film Padman is co-produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies and KriArj Entertainment while Sony Pictures has also come on board for worldwide distribution of the movie. This film is essential to spread awareness about how sanitary napkins and how they are a necessity and not a choice. Padman focuses on how important it is for women to be aware of sanitary napkins and their use. It also focuses on how it is essential to make sanitary napkins cheap and affordable so that women do not have to use towels or any other unsafe and unhygienic measures.