Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared a photograph of 2.0 team on social media. In the caption, he has introduced the director and Rajinikanth as the creator and protector respectively. The trio looks absolutely perfect together as they posed together for the cameras.

Akshay Kumar's photograph with creator S. Shanker and protector Rajinikanth goes viral on social media

Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in a mega-budgeted movie 2.0 along with Rajinikanth. The actor is making sure to share the glimpses of the movie on social media, and thus leaving no stone unturned to create a hype around it. This time, he took to social media to share a photograph of his co-actor and director. In the photograph, he can be seen posing with the creator of 2.0, S. Shankar and Thalaivar Rajinikanth. He referred Shankar as the creator, Rajinikanth as the protector and himself as destroyer.

They were clicked before the press meet in Hyderabad. The trio looks dapper in all black outfit. Till now, this photograph has received 679,225 likes on Instagram and 2,933 retweets, 27,225 likes on Twitter. The fans can’t get enough of the photograph and thus it has gone viral on social media. In the caption, Akshay Kumar has introduced the team of 2.0. Soon‬ after the post, the comment section was bombarded with compliments.

Here’s Team 2.0 , the creator @shankarshanmugh , the protector @rajinikanth and the destroyer (yours truly ) ahead of the press meet in Hyderabad today! #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/nORw5x37Y7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2018

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has shared a photograph of 2.0. Several times, he has shared photographs and have taken the Internet by storm. Check out other photographs.

Helmed by S Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, in which Rajinikanth essays the double roles as Dr. Vaseegaran and his creation robot Chitti.

In an interesting fact, it has come to the light that Akshay Kumar was not the first choice for a villain role. While talking to a news agency, the director S.shanker revealed that Akshay Kumar was not the first choice to play the villain in 2.0. The team initially had approached veteran Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More