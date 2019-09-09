It will be interesting to see how the clash goes at the box office.

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar made a special announcement on his birthday that he will be playing the lead role in the biopic of Indian King Prithviraj Chauhan titled Prithviraj. The film, which is a historical war-drama, will tell the story of the first battle of Tarain which was led by Prithviraj Chauhan.

Announcing the film on his birthday, Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that the movie is slated to hit the silver screen on Diwali 2020. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar’s movie will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s action-drama Dhaakad which is slated to release on the same date.

It will be interesting to see how this box office clash goes. Dhaakad is an action-drama and a women-centric movie. The teaser of the film was released sometime back. Recently, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office but all thanks to Akshay Kumar’s massive stardom, Mission Mangal had beaten Batla House at the box office with amazing numbers. Kangana Ranaut, who was Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial venture Panga, which is a sports comedy based on the life of a kabaddi player.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Mangal co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. The film emerged as a blockbuster and was loved by fans.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in movies like Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence’s horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Kiara Advani. With both Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut being such good actors, it will be interesting to see how the clash goes at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App