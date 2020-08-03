Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday has announced his new film. Titled Raksha Bandhan, the film will feature Akshay as a doting brother. In the first look poster of the film, which released today, the superstar can be seen hugging his 4 on-screen sisters. The tagline of the film reads, “Bass Behne deti hai 100% return.”
Directed by Aanand L Rai, penned by Himanshu Sharma and bankrolled under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Colour Yellow Production, Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the theatrical screens next year on 5 November. The film marks Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.
Elated to announce Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar said that the film boasts of a story that will touch everyone’s heart so deeply and instantly. He said that it also happens to be the quickest film he has signed in his career. Dedicating the film to his sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world, i.e of a brother and sister, Akshay Kumar thanked Aanand L Rai and called it a very special film.
Along with Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar will be seen in upcoming films like Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.
