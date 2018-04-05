The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna will hit the floor on December 21, 2018. The movie which is based on the book written by Sanjaya Baru has started its principal photography in London on Monday. Proud to be a part of this film. Directed by #VijayGutte and written by @mayankis, wrote the filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Twitter.

The political drama based on the book The Accidental Prime Minister by Sanjaya Baru featuring veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role. The principal photography of the movie started in London on Monday. The movie reveals the making and unmaking of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. The poster of the movie was unleashed a few months back and ever since then, the resembling of the legendary actor and the former PM has become made the fans excited.

Produced by Bohra Bros will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Anupam Kher was quoted saying, “the opportunity to portray a contemporary personality like Dr. Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of the 24/7 media era, and the world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalising this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.” Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share the latest picture of Anupam Kher. “Power can be lonely. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister with thespian @AnupamPKher commences principal photography. Proud to be a part of this film. Directed by #VijayGutte and written by @mayankis,” wrote the filmmaker.

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, took to his official Twitter account to announce the news of the film going on the floor from March 31 along with Akshaye’s look from the film and wrote, “Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew… The Accidental Prime Minister begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by @AnupamPKher and #AkshayeKhanna. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Bohra Brothers and adapted beautifully by @mayankis.”

The movie will feature Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru who was the media advisor to the Prime Minister. Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the script of the movie is written by Mayank Tewari who won the Asian Film Awards for India’s official Oscar’s entry, Newton.

