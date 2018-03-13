Renowned Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back with another powerful film titled Accidental Prime Minister which features Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and veteran actor Anupam Kher in key roles. The film is based on based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and veteran actor Anupam Kher have come together for an upcoming project titled The Accidental Prime Minister. The much-anticipated film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru in which Anupam Kher will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in thriller-drama Ittefaq, will be playing the role of Sanjaya Baru in the forthcoming political movie which is based on Baru’s controversial book. Written by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film is being helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, and the shooting of the film will begin from March 31 this year.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has directed critically acclaimed films like Aligarh, CityLights, Shahid among others took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of the film going on floor from March 31 along with Akshaye’s look from the film and wrote, “Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew… The Accidental Prime Minister begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by @AnupamPKher and #AkshayeKhanna. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Bohra Brothers and adapted beautifully by @mayankis.”

The film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance. It is directed by Vijay Gutte. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The much-awaited political-drama is expected to release by the end of 2018.

