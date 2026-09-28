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Home > Entertainment News > Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna has bought a ₹33.26 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. Here’s what is known about his luxury properties and reported ₹167 crore net worth.

Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar (Image Credit: X)
Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:51 IST

Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna has made a major real estate purchase in Mumbai. The actor has bought a luxury apartment in Malabar Hill for ₹33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The transaction was registered in September 2026. The purchase comes after Khanna’s renewed popularity following his performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

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Akshaye Khanna Buys ₹33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment

Khanna’s new apartment is located at 30 Little Gibbs on Malabar Hill Road in Mumbai. The property has a carpet area of 2,341.39 square feet. It also includes a balcony area of 175.45 square feet. This takes the combined area to 2,516.84 square feet.

The apartment comes with three parking units. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of ₹1.99 crore, while the registration charges were ₹30,000. Based on the carpet area, the purchase works out to around ₹1.42 lakh per square foot. Business Standard noted that this is considerably above locality-wide average registered rates, although luxury properties can vary significantly based on their building, floor, views and amenities.

Akshaye Khanna’s Property Portfolio: What Do We Know?

Khanna has maintained a relatively private lifestyle, but reports over the years have linked him to multiple properties. An India Today report from 2009 said the actor had purchased a bungalow in Alibaug. The report described the property as a large bungalow where Khanna spent time away from Mumbai.

Business Standard has also reported that this was not Khanna’s first property acquisition and cited earlier reports about his Alibaug property. Meanwhile, 2025 reports have estimated the value of some of Khanna’s Mumbai properties. Moneycontrol reported an estimated ₹35 crore Juhu residence and a ₹60 crore Malabar Hill property, while also mentioning his Alibaug farmhouse and other holdings.

However, these figures come from media estimates and should not be treated as official valuations.

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Property Empire Worth ₹167 Crore?

Reports published in 2025 estimated Akshaye Khanna’s overall net worth at around ₹167 crore. Moneycontrol attributed the figure largely to his film career, royalties and real estate investments. ABP Live similarly reported an estimated ₹167 crore fortune and cited properties in Juhu, Malabar Hill and Alibaug as part of his assets.

It is important to note that ₹167 crore is an estimated net-worth figure, not a verified valuation of Khanna’s property empire. His newly purchased ₹33.26 crore Malabar Hill apartment also should not simply be added to the reported ₹167 crore figure without knowing how that estimate was calculated and whether it already accounts for any of his existing properties.

What Is Known About Akshaye Khanna’s New Malabar Hill Home?

The latest purchase gives a clearer picture of Khanna’s current real estate investments. The apartment spans more than 2,500 square feet when the balcony area is included. It has three parking spaces and is located in one of South Mumbai’s established premium residential neighbourhoods.

The property’s ₹33.26 crore purchase price also makes it one of the actor’s most significant publicly reported real estate transactions. Malabar Hill is known for large luxury residences and its proximity to areas such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Fort and Colaba.

Akshaye Khanna’s Real Estate Investments Come Amid Dhurandhar Success

Khanna has been receiving renewed attention following his performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The actor’s portrayal became one of the major talking points around the film. His latest property purchase has now added another headline to the actor’s post-Dhurandhar coverage.

While the timing of the purchase has been widely linked in media reports to the period following Dhurandhar’s success, the property documents themselves establish the September 2026 transaction but do not state that the film’s success caused the purchase.

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Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

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Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

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Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

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Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?
Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?
Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?
Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?
Akshaye Khanna Buys Rs 33.26 Crore Mumbai Apartment: How Much Is Dhurandhar Actor’s Property Empire Worth?

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