Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who returned after a four-year gap as a villain in Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom, followed by strong supporting roles of a cop in the Sridevi-starrer Mom, and Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq remake last year, will now be seen in Manish Gupta’s next venture titled Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, which is inspired by 10 real-life cases. Manish who last directed the 2015 murder-mystery Rahasya will take this project on the floor in March-April, according to latest media reports. The suspense-thriller will also feature Richa Chadha as a public prosecutor.

In the film, Akshaye will essay the role of a lawyer who is fluent in English. In an interview with a leading daily, Manish said, ‘’In recent times, there have been a number of cases where it’s ambiguous whether it was rape or consensual sex. The law can be misused by both men and women alike. This film is about how a law against rape made to protect women can also be misused by them.’’ Akshaye’s performance in his previous two films Mom and Ittefaq was highly applauded. The actor is known for choosing different kind of roles and nailing them at the same time.

The film will feature Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha in lead roles. Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti will be helmed by Abhay Chopra and will be produced by Abhishek Pathak, who is producing the film with his father Kumar Mangat. “I’ve seen Manish’s Rahasya and we thought it was an interesting film. We know what he will be able to achieve with the script. When he came to us, we were drawn by the idea of Section 375 and decided to back the project,” says Abhishek.