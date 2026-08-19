Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali Sets Up A Fierce New Avatar; Dhurandhar Star’s First Glimpse As Shukracharya Out On August 24

Akshaye Khanna has quietly built one of the most talked-about phases of his career. After Drishyam 2, Chhaava and Dhurandhar, the actor is now stepping into the world of Indian mythology with Mahakali. The upcoming Telugu film will mark Khanna’s Telugu debut. He plays Shukracharya, the revered guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology. The makers have announced that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on August 24, adding another layer of anticipation around the project.

The announcement came with a striking look of Khanna in character. Sporting a long beard, matted hair tied into a high knot and traditional markings on his forehead, the actor looks markedly different from his recent screen appearances.

Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn’t need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out 🎭🎬 Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created… pic.twitter.com/xiblaH8voc — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 28, 2026

What We Know About Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali

Mahakali is being directed by Puja Kolluru, with filmmaker Prasanth Varma serving as the creative force behind the project. The film is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner.

The cast also includes Bhoomi Shetty, who plays the titular Mahakali, and Rohit Saraf, who joined the project earlier this year. Saraf has already completed a Hyderabad shooting schedule. Khanna, meanwhile, wrapped his portions of the film in March, with the production update arriving on his birthday.

Mahakali Expands The Hanu-Man Cinematic Universe

The film is part of Prasanth Varma’s expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which began with Hanu-Man. The filmmaker has been developing a connected world inspired by Indian mythology while giving its characters a contemporary superhero treatment. Mahakali follows projects including Jai Hanuman and Adhira in the expanding universe. For Khanna, however, Mahakali represents something more personal: a move into Telugu cinema and a character far removed from the understated roles that have defined much of his career.

With the August 24 first glimpse now confirmed, all eyes are on what Akshaye Khanna brings to the screen as Shukracharya.