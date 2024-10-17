Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For 'Scarface'

While promoting his book, Sonny Boy, in the UK, he shared that his performance in the 1983 American crime drama film, 'Scarface' was somewhat overlooked.

Al Pacino: I Wish I Had Received An Oscar Nomination For ‘Scarface’

Academy Award winner Al Pacino opened up about one of his performances that he hoped would win him an Oscar, reported Deadline.

While promoting his book, Sonny Boy, in the UK, he shared that his performance in the 1983 American crime drama film, ‘Scarface’ was somewhat overlooked.

Al Pacino played the role of Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s film, ‘Scarface’. The dialogue in the film, ‘Say hello to my little friend’ has been recreated and used by people in movies and as well as in real life.

Pacino named the film the one he wished had got an Oscar. “I would have liked to have even got nominated for that one,” he said about ‘Scarface’
Pacino finally won an Oscar for his standout performance in Scent of a Woman. He has been nominated seven times including for the first two Godfathers, according to Deadline.

Earlier, in an interview, he talked about his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, where he discussed going through a tough phase of illness.
He revealed that he “didn’t have a pulse” and he “experienced death”. I might not have. I don’t think I have. I know I made it.”

“I don’t think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted,” he added, “And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door and two of my doctors in those space suits [like] on Mars. I looked around and I thought, ‘What happened to me?’ ”

“So I couldn’t have died, because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house?” shared Pacino.

In 2024, Pacino was seen in ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness’, a film about Amedeo Modigliani, which he co-produced alongside Johnny Depp and Barry Navidi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Al Pacino Al Pacino movies Scarface
