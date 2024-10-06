Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Academy award winner Al Pacino recalled a near-death experience while he was suffering from COVID-19, reported People. He talked about his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, where he discussed going through a tough phase of illness.

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Academy award winner Al Pacino recalled a near-death experience while he was suffering from COVID-19, reported People. He talked about his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, where he discussed going through a tough phase of illness.

He revealed that he “didn’t have a pulse” and he “experienced death”. I might not have. I don’t think I have. I know I made it.”

“I don’t think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted,” he added, “And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door and two of my doctors in those space suits [like] on Mars. I looked around and I thought, ‘What happened to me?’ ”

“So I couldn’t have died, because how did all those people gather together, the ambulance in front of my house?” shared Pacino.

The Godfather star claimed that when his “great assistant Michael Quinn” recognised something was awry, he promptly called the ambulance. “He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, ‘I don’t feel a pulse on this person,'” Pacino recalled.

The House of Gucci star later reflected on his serious attack with Covid and wondered, “It was gone. As Shakespeare in Hamlet says, ‘No more. To be, or not to be.’ And then he says, ‘No more.’ And it’s no more. Well, it’s not. I don’t know, who knows?”

When asked if he has changed after going through so much during the pandemic, saying, “Not at all,” reported People.

MUST READ | Hugh Grant: Next Bridget Jones Film Is Extremely Funny But Very Sad

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Al Pacino Al Pacino Covid 19 hollywood

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Zendaya: Euphoria Season 3 Has A Fascinating Plot

Zendaya: Euphoria Season 3 Has A Fascinating Plot

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox