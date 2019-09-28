Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramlo song titled Samajavaragamana has been released. The song is composed by music director SS Thaman, and it is sung by singer Sid Sriram. Song is written by Seetharama Sastry which is no less than a soulful music which will force you to listen endlessly.

Director Trivikram Srinivas and megastar Allu Arjun have made third collaboration for Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.

The director-actor duo of Trivikram Srinivas and megastar Allu Arjun had previously done films like Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. The superstar who is fondly known as stylish star by the fans and film audience had last featured in the film titled, Na Peru Surya Na Illu India.

With Thaman’s music and Sid Sriram’s voice, fans are surely to get hooked fro along time. It is a soulful, light-hearted song with beautifully written lyrics which will surely give you refreshing vibes.

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo si slated to release on January 12. Fans are really excited to see the movie. The last film of the superstar was Na Peru Surya Na Illu which was released in May, 2018.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a multi starrer featuring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles

Superstar Allu Arjun will be seen in a unique avatar to entertain the fans. It has never been done before role and fans are looking forward to watch him. Film also stars actor Pooja Hegde.

Allu Arjun has also bagged one more film, Apparently, the star is in talks with the director AR Murugadoss superstar Allu Arjun fo an untitled movie. Presently, AR Murugadoss is busy shooting with Darbar featuring megastar Rajinikanth.

