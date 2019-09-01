Ala Vaikunthapuramulo: The Tollywood style actor shared the first poster of his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, the actor shared the poster on his Twitter handle. The actor seemed excited about his unpredictable starrer.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo: Allu Arjun shared the first poster of his upcoming film. The actor took it to his Twitter handle and shared the first poster of the film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo with his fans. The film was the talk of the town since the teaser of the film out. Although it can be estimated that Allu is going to perform a businessman as dressed up in a suit like a successful businessman. The dashing look of the actor is appreciated and liked by the fans. Arjun who is known for his extravagant looks in the Tollywood industry set the benchmark once again.

Although the poster of the film is already liked by the fans they are predicting the story of the film, we can say that Allu Arjun had increased the curiosity of the fans about the film. The actor seemed excited about his unpredictable starrer and showed his enthusiasm for his Twitter handle.

The film includes Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge, Tabu Sushanth, Pethuraj, Jayaram, Sathraj, Brahmaji, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Nivetha Pethuraj and others. The star cast is one of the best out of all the Tollywood films. The fans are waiting for these fabulous actors of bang on the screens altogether.

The film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year, the film has great influence of Hollywood industry as the poster is somewhat depicted the style and Charisma. The actor Seemed in a cool attire, the poster had shown that guard is giving fire to Allu Arjun’s cigaret, the actor is giving full stud vibes.

This look of Allu Arjun is admired by many as the Tollywood viewers followed the style of Allu Arjun and treat him like an ideal. The actor spent the maximum time on this film out of all the films, the actor had given many blockbusters to Indian Cinema.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App