Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out with the latest teaser of the upcoming song OMG Daddy and fans are going crazy after seeing the cute moves of Allu Arjun's son and daughter in the song, full song will be out on November 22, watch video

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out with its foot-tapping song teaser of OMG Daddy and that too was out on the occasion of Children’s Day. The full song will be out on November 22 and is going to make the fans crazy about it as they all are very excited about the upcoming song.

The song OMG Daddy features Allu Arjun’s children in it, both of his son and daughter are looking very cute in the song as the two are playing them really well. Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha are making their fan base from now on as the two are cute and fans are going crazy for them.

Fans are commenting on social media that they are already excited about the song. One of the users wrote that he is already in love with it as it is a foot-tapping track and he just can’t wait for the full track. The other user wrote that Ayaan and Arha’s presence is making it even more special ads the two are very cute and giving their 100 percent on their part.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is going to be an action-packed film and is starring a number of talented actors in the film like Allu Arjun, Nivetha Pethuraj, Pooja Hegde and Tabu who are going to fill this film with a number of hit sequences in it.

The film will be released in four languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is set to hit the cinemas on January 15, 2020. Fans are all excited for the upcoming film and they are going crazy for the peppy tracks of the upcoming film as Allu Arjun is spreading his charm in the songs that is making the fans all excited and crazy about it.

