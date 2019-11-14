A new song teaser from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out. OMG Daddy song teaser from the Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer has been unveiled, watch here.

The much-awaited song teaser from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out. OMG Daddy song has been trending on the internet since yesterday and finally, the wait is over. Makers of the film decided to release the teaser on Children’s Day as a treat for all the fathers out there. Also, the full song will be released on November, 22.

Talking about the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in lead roles. The Telugu action drama film is slated to release at the box office on January 12, 2019. Apart from OMG Daddy, two tracks of the film have already been released titled Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa. Both the songs were a big hit and have got a million views. on Youtube.

The film also stars Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, and Nassar in key roles. The music of the film has been composed by S S Thaman.

Watch the song teaser here:

Many speculations about the OMG Daddy song were made by fans and after watching the teaser it seems it will be a big hit as it features Allu Arjun with kids and it is going to be a big treat for fans. Makers have been treating fans with all the latest updates, the trailer of the film is still awaited and fans are eagerly waiting for it. It will be interesting to see how the action masala film performs at the box office, will it break Bigil’s record?

