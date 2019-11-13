A new song teaser titled OMG daddy from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be unveiled tomorrow Children's day at 10 am. The action film features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and others in the lead and is slated to release next year on January 12.

The upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in the main lead is slated to hit the box office next year on January 12, 2020. Makers of the film have a new update for fans, a song teaser titled OMG daddy will be unveiled tomorrow. It has created a lot of buzz on the internet even before the release and is trending on social media.

Talking about the action-drama film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also stars Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, and Nassar in key roles. Makers of the film have been updating fans with all the latest updates and recently revealed about a new song teaser which will be released tomorrow morning at 10 am on the special occasion of Children’s day.

Just after the announcement fans took to Twitter and expressed their love for the same. OMG daddy is trending on social media and people are looking forward to the teaser release. A lot of likes, comments and retweets are coming on Twitter showing the excitement of the people. Have a look at some of the Tweets here:

Here it is #OMGdaddy !! From #AlaVaikunthapurramloo #AlaVaikunthapurramloothirdsingle #OMGdaddysongteaser at 10:AM TOM morning on the occasion of #ChildrensDay We dedicate this to all the lovely fathers out there get ready guys to #OMGDATTACK 🎧💨💨🎶🎵♥️ pic.twitter.com/dcHyudNtuN — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 13, 2019

OMG Daddy song Teaser Out Tomorrow on Children’s Day . Special sweet surprise for all the fans tomorrow. #OMGDaddy #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/As8b4GbQ3D — Narayana Swamy R (@MrNarayanaR) November 13, 2019

Thaman Before samaja & raamuloo song ki hype ivvala just released. Those songs became chartbusters. But now he said, #avplthirdsong will rule playlist. He is pretty confident on 3rd song 👍 My prediction #OMGDaddy > Samaja& raamuloo#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — ™ (@TheBunnyFans) November 13, 2019

It should be noted that two songs titled Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have already been released and got a good response. Music composer Thaman S shared the news on Twitter today. He also stated that the song is dedicated to all the fathers out there. Many speculations about the song have been made but nothing is confirmed yet.

