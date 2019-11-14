Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo OMG Daddy song teaser: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to release on January 12. 2020. A new song teaser OMG Daddy was released today and fans can't keep calm.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo OMG Daddy song teaser: The most talked about song teaser from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is out. On the special occasion of Children’s Day, makers of the action drama film released the OMG Daddy song teaser. The much-anticipated song teaser was trending on internet since yesterday and was unveiled today at 10 am. It has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans can’t wait to watch the full song.

Just after the song was released, fans took to social media and expressed their love for the cute track. They also called it a foot-tapping song and loved teaser. A lot of speculations about the track have been made but after the teaser, it is clear it is going to be a big hit like other songs of the movie. Fans have a special fan base for OMG Daddy because of their favorite actor Allu Arjun. Have a look at some Tweets here:

Repeat mode 😍🔥

OMG Daddy

Just don't be my baddie

Don't be so hardy

That ll make me saddie ..

LaLaLaLaLallalala…🎵🎶#OMGDaddy #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/pbD9tPaB7n — Name Cannot be blank (@Saiganeshbunny1) November 14, 2019

RAP Thopu🔥 Full Song on 22nd November

Can't wait ! Watch here ▶ https://t.co/LthIERANj1#OMGDaddy#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo https://t.co/w9HD27HGdE — N A R E N D A R !! (@Narendar_AAdhf) November 14, 2019

Talking about the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Telugu action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in lead roles and Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, and Nassar in supporting roles.

Watch the teaser here:

Two songs from the film have already been released titled Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa. They have got a superb response from fans and it is expected OMG Daddy will also be a big hit, the full song will be released on November 22, 2019. The Allu starrer is slated to hit the box office next year on January 12.

