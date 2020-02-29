Aladdin: Ace actress, Avneet Kaur once again caught everyone's gaze for her best fashion choice, the diva is giving major fashion goals with her ethnic wear, and no doubt her outfits are the perfect inspiration for weddings.

Aladdin: Aladdin actress, Avneet Kaur aka Shehzadi Yasmine is best known for her fashion choices and ace acting skills. The diva never fails to impress her fans, whether with her talismanic beauty or her style statement outfits, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in all. So, if you are a big fan of ethnic wear, then you must check out these top 10 photos of Avneet as she opted the look with aplomb.

Before moving on to her top 10 photos, let’s know more about nation’s heartthrob Avneet Kaur, more than 9 million people follow her on Instagram, so to pamper them she time and again shares her charismatic photos, from causals to glamourous gowns she slays in all. The diva started her career at a very young age with a reality TV show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. In her early career days she took part in various dance reality shows soon she switched to TV serials.

Till now she has worked in Meri Maa, Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, Twistwala Love, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Not just that Avneet also stormed the internet with her Tik Tok videos, and she is also counted as Asia’s biggest digital influencer.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz edits his picture with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana, calls her queen

Avneet Kaur ethnic wear photos:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Gautam Gulati brings no eviction twist in Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Meenakshi instigates Kuhu to add sleeping pills in Mishti’s coffee

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App