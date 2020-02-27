Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Avneet Kaur the actor behind the character of Yasmine in the show will be seen dawning a new attire that is different yet in line with the classical outfits of the Arabian princess as seen in Disney’s animated and live-action adaptation of the character.

The show, for the most part, draws inspiration from Disney’s adaptation for costumes but the Instagram story put up by Avneet Kaur shows that this time around the makers have taken the liberty to give their own spin to the outfit.

The actor also wrote in one of the stories that the makeup was done by her, which goes to show how much of the creative liberty the actors have with regard to the characters, which translates on the screen as well with the effortless acting of the entire cast.

Sab TV fantasy drama is based on the popular Arabian folk tale from the book one thousand and one nights that has managed to entertain the viewers from the very first episode, the pair of Avneet Kaur and Sidharth Nigam act out the iconic characters of Aladdin and Jasmine, with latter’s name being changed to Yasmine.

Also Read: Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: Sonakshi loses hope for life and goes missing, Rohit goes in search for her

The series is into its second season and is looking stronger than ever, its first season was a surprise hit and even got itself recognition from the Zee Rishtey Awards earning Zee Rishtey Award for Best New Show.

Aladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been a CGI heavy show with an intriguing storyline that has appealed to the audience for centuries now and the Indian spin on the story has witnessed similar fate with positive reception from the audience.

However, this retelling of the iconic story has seen the makers take artistic liberties to make the story more Indian with costume changes and story tweaks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App