Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Television actor Debina Bonnerjee is gearing up for her next show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and will be seen playing a negative character. Read the details here–

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga: When it comes to being phenomenal on-screen, who can beat the talent of Television actress Debina Bonnerjee. The hottie garnered attention by first appearing in Ramayan in a lead. Post to which, she was also seen in shows like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Nadaniyaan, Yam Hain Hum, Dr. Madhumati On Duty and has left no chance of proving herself on-screens.

Currently, Debina Bonnerjee is gearing up for her upcoming show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and will be seen portraying a negative role. Reports reveal that it is a creative and magical character and plays a significant part in the show.

In an interview, Debina Bonnerjee revealed that she will try her best to do justice with her character Mallika and also revealed that she took 3.5 hours to get the perfect look on her first day of shooting. She also revealed that she will be sharing the screen space with Smita Bansal and is excited to be part of such a project.

Apart from flourishing well on Television screens, she has also featured in various films like Ammayilu Abbayilu, Nanjundi, Perarasu, Six, Khamoshiyan and loves to step out of her comfort zone to deliver something unexpected.

