Disney is back with another super-exciting story, Aladdin which will be featuring the best of a cast including Will Smith. The story might remind you of 1992 released an animated version of Aladdin. Well, one thing is for sure that Naomi Scott playing the gorgeous princess Jasmine is going to leave you breathless, take a look at the full video!

Disney has finally dropped a special detailed look of its upcoming dramatical action film Aladdin and audience are amazed. Helmed by Guy Ritchie who also directed the famous Sherlock Holmes series and co-written by John August, the teaser looks quite promising. As per the heard, the movie is going to be a reflection of the animated version that was released in the year 1992.

Well, this has been one of the most awaited films of the year and every Aladdin fan will be surprised to have Will Smith playing the classic blue Genie. While that is the good part, the animation and 3D edits are not that impressive. The teaser starts with a captivating scene of a beautiful moonlit dessert where a group of people can be seen crossing it, riding on camels. With soothing music playing in the background, the lead Marwen Kenzari’s villainous Jafar makes his appearance.

Here’s the full teaser:

One of the pleasing factors of the movie is its location Agrabah which is making it all look aesthetic and believable. Disney’s special surprise lies in the beautiful princess Jasmine played by Naomi Scott and she looks absolutely perfect in the role. Jasmine is shown to have a pet tiger Rajah who follows her while she walks.

The final and last scene of the teaser is where all the excitement lies. Aladdin is shown rubbing the lamp and Genie comes out with a pomping dialogue. He asks Alladin doesn’t he really know him? Well, even if you love Will Smith, he won’t appear that satisfying as a blue Genie.

