Aladdin trailer out: Kids favourite magical idol Aladdin is back as Disney’s upcoming musical fantasy film Aladdin’s trailer saw its release on Tuesday and as expected, the trailer left many awestruck. Titular role is played by Mena Massaoud, while Will Smith plays the Genie in the movie. Aladdin’s love interest i.e., Princess Jasmine will be played by Namoi Scott. The movie which has been directed by Guy Ritchie will be hitting the theatres on May 24.
With the release of the trailer, the audience’s expectation radar has triggered up too as it left viewers glued to their phones. The trailer indeed seems like an apt portrayal of what has been read in books so far. The storyline is a mix of romance, suspense and of course, comedy. The elements of fantasy, action, romance have made the audience ponder more over what’s going to happen in the movie as the response on social media so far has been laudable. The first official trailer was released in October 2018, the second was aired at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and latest one, which is the third trailer streamed on Tuesday.
Here’s the trailer posted by Disney’s official Twitter handle:
Disney also released the official poster of the fantasy-fiction. Take a look:
Aladdin has been every millennial’s dream friend as a kid (of course for his superpowers and inbuilt intelligence). With Aladdin finally materializing into a movie, let’s see what Tweeple has to say about their superhero:
The one who can’t afford its first day-first show (pun intended) said “Let me know when it’s available for rent”
While Edwin could not have imagined a better execution to any trailer. He tweeted, “you couldn’t have ended a trailer more perfectly than ending gave me chills. it looks so GOOD.”
Monique was tongue-tied after watching the trailer as she posted this:
Coming back to millennials, We have a heart-touching tweet from this 90s kid:
Another chap promised to queue-up in the opening weekend as he tweeted:
A Will Smith fan lauding the trailer tweeted this:
Not everything looks pretty as some in fact, called the trailer a Bollywood version of Aladdin. Take a look:
Taking a jibe at the trailer this one said:
Another user tweeted this:
One more in the row, this user seems too disappointed with the trailer as he posted this:
Produced by Disney, a musical take on the animated classic, the fantasy fiction revolves around a smart homeless man named Aladdin, who falls in love with a princess named Jasmine. Aladdin also discovered a dear friend called Genie. The movie will hit the theatres on May 24.
