Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey’s niece Alanna Panday  is just 22 years old but her super hot and sizzling pictures can give any Bollywood actress a run for their money. While her sister Ananya Panday has grabbed all the limelight due to her close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Alanna has successfully managed to keep her lavish lifestyle private and has successfully avoided the media glare.  Alanna was first noticed in her brother Ahaan Panday’s birthday party where her thigh high dress became the talk of the town.

While her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the entertainment industry, Alanna has already become an internet sensation, all thanks to her sizzling hot photos that are setting the internet on fire. The beauty queen looks Bollywood ready and we just cannot wait for her to set the big screen on fire. Recently, the diva made her first public appearance for an uber cool photoshoot with her brother Ahaan for the latest issue of The Peacock magazine, run by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Ahaan looks dapper in a black and white suit, Alaana is turning up the heat in a black designer ensemble flaunting her long legs. Alanna also shared a few videos from the shoot on her official Instagram account where she can be shimmering in her sexy silver dress. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Alaana Panday that will make you wish for her Bollywood entry soon.

Alanna Panday strikes a pose with her hot brother Ahaan Panday.
Alanna Panday spends a hot day chilling in her sexy black bikini.
Alanna Panday looks glowing in a beautiful yellow crop top paired with low waist denim shorts.
Sunkissed Alanna Panday flaunts her hot body in a stunning bikini.
Alanna Panday turns up the heat in a jaw dropping lace black bikini.
Travel bug Alanna Panday sets the instagram on fire with her picturesque photos.
Alanna Panday clicks a stunning selfie with her winged eyeliner sharp enough to ward off the haters.
Isn’t Alanna Panday a major style diva already? Waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut.
Alanna Panday steals hearts in her nude dress paired with strappy heels.
Instagram Queen!! Alanna Panday gives major tropical vibes in this beautiful shot.
Alanna Panday looks pretty much like a Calvin Klien model.. Isn’t it ?
Choices Choices Choices !! Alanna Panday flaunts her shopping details.
Alanna Panday’s well toned body will make you hit the gym right away.
Alanna Panday shares a stunning candid with her fans.
Poses Alanna Panday and Ahaan Panday look all set to join the Bollywood industry.

No new friends 🐠

happy birthday my ⭐️

Sneak Peek ✨ @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock

Sunburnt☀️

