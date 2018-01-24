Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday is setting the internet on fire with her super hot and sizzling photos. While her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor are busy prepping for their Bollywood entry, Alanna is busy flaunting her hot body and vacationing in exotic locations. Check out her 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos that will make you follow her right away.

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday is setting the internet on fire with her super hot and sizzling photos

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey’s niece Alanna Panday is just 22 years old but her super hot and sizzling pictures can give any Bollywood actress a run for their money. While her sister Ananya Panday has grabbed all the limelight due to her close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Alanna has successfully managed to keep her lavish lifestyle private and has successfully avoided the media glare. Alanna was first noticed in her brother Ahaan Panday’s birthday party where her thigh high dress became the talk of the town.

While her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the entertainment industry, Alanna has already become an internet sensation, all thanks to her sizzling hot photos that are setting the internet on fire. The beauty queen looks Bollywood ready and we just cannot wait for her to set the big screen on fire. Recently, the diva made her first public appearance for an uber cool photoshoot with her brother Ahaan for the latest issue of The Peacock magazine, run by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Ahaan looks dapper in a black and white suit, Alaana is turning up the heat in a black designer ensemble flaunting her long legs. Alanna also shared a few videos from the shoot on her official Instagram account where she can be shimmering in her sexy silver dress. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Alaana Panday that will make you wish for her Bollywood entry soon.

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

No new friends 🐠 A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

happy birthday my ⭐️ A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:06am PST

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:05am PST

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Sunburnt☀️ A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:48am PDT