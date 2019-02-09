Albert Finney dies at 82: On Friday i.e February 8, a family spokesperson of Alber Finney declared that the verteran actor who was a 5-time Oscar nominee has died peacefully at the age of 82 after a short illness. The Murder on the Orient Express actor was honoured with Golden Globes thrice. Born in Salford and brought up in Manchester, Fanney did his graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He for popularly known for his amazing work in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Two for the Road, Scrooge, Annie, The Dresses, Miller’s Crossing, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Erin Brockovich, A Man of No Importance, Big Fish, The Bourne Ultimatum and Skyfall.
Apart from films, he was seen in television shows like Emergency Ward 10, The Endless Game, The Image, The Green Man, Cold Lazarus, A Rather English Marriage, My Uncle Silas and The Gathering Storm. The star even won British Academy Television Award and Broadcasting Press Gild Award for Best Actor for The Gathering Storm.He was rewarded with BAFTA award for The Green Man, Karaoke, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, A Rather English Marriage, The Gathering Storm.
Twitter user paid tribute to the legendary actor with messages and videos of the best British actor:
Skyfall co-star and one of the most famoyus actors of Hollywood, James Bond took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of Albert Finney’s sad demise on February 8.
A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell shared the message with Albert Finney’s photos.
Leave a Reply