Albert Finney dies at 82: Veteran actor who is known for his amazing performance in Hollywood movies Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Two for the Road, Scrooge, Annie, The Dresses, Miller's Crossing, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Erin Brockovich, has died after a short illness.

Albert Finney dies at 82: On Friday i.e February 8, a family spokesperson of Alber Finney declared that the verteran actor who was a 5-time Oscar nominee has died peacefully at the age of 82 after a short illness. The Murder on the Orient Express actor was honoured with Golden Globes thrice. Born in Salford and brought up in Manchester, Fanney did his graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He for popularly known for his amazing work in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Two for the Road, Scrooge, Annie, The Dresses, Miller’s Crossing, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Erin Brockovich, A Man of No Importance, Big Fish, The Bourne Ultimatum and Skyfall.

Apart from films, he was seen in television shows like Emergency Ward 10, The Endless Game, The Image, The Green Man, Cold Lazarus, A Rather English Marriage, My Uncle Silas and The Gathering Storm. The star even won British Academy Television Award and Broadcasting Press Gild Award for Best Actor for The Gathering Storm.He was rewarded with BAFTA award for The Green Man, Karaoke, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, A Rather English Marriage, The Gathering Storm.

Twitter user paid tribute to the legendary actor with messages and videos of the best British actor:

Skyfall co-star and one of the most famoyus actors of Hollywood, James Bond took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of Albert Finney’s sad demise on February 8.

We are very sad to hear Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82. The five-time Oscar nominee played gameskeeper Kincade in SKYFALL (2012). pic.twitter.com/8uzZbfwSi2 — James Bond (@007) February 8, 2019

In all your memorials, please remember #AlbertFinney loved making #MillersCrossing so much he stayed after wrap to be a female maid extra. pic.twitter.com/TCwzqxX0BO — Greg MacLennan (@themaclennan) February 8, 2019

A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell shared the message with Albert Finney’s photos.

Albert Finney was the most influential actor of his generation. He made it possible for actors from the provinces to make it! It was good to be working class. His mixture of great charm and danger made him totally irresistible. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sH8ob7Sig5 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) February 8, 2019

Had the wonderful joyful blessing of directing the great Albert Finney in the play Orphans in London back in 1986. He was a giant and will be missed. Rest In Peace old friend. God bless. pic.twitter.com/XcRJzM3Z8L — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney was ahead of his time as an actor. Saturday night&Sunday morning was a inspiration for so many actors like myself. In a play I watched his character sitting on a coach while he calmly died during a monologue. It was a small theatre. 5ft away from me simply awestruck pic.twitter.com/FEZIJcK9Ct — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 8, 2019

I never had the pleasure/honor Of meeting the incomparable Albert Finney. But today, for some strange reason, I feel like I have lost a family member. Thank you dear Sir, for raising the bar to levels unattainable! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 8, 2019

I remember seeing SHOOT THE MOON with my Aunt Denise when I was about 10 years old. And then seeing ANNIE a few weeks later with my Mom. Then putting together that the father in both was the same man and thinking – wow, that’s what acting means. Thank you, Albert Finney. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QyXOY0rKSO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney is gone… The Best. But more than our greatest actor… What the Germans call "Ein Mensch" — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 8, 2019

RIP #AlbertFinney Julia Roberts and Albert Finney in Erin Brockovich (2000) by Steven Soderbergh pic.twitter.com/n7EYlkvHAl — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney | Albert Finney and Audrey Hepburn photographed for Two For the Road, 1967 pic.twitter.com/MTON3sQflN — Audrey Hepburn (@SoAudreyHepburn) February 8, 2019

R.I.P Albert Finney, a truly brilliant actor #welcometoScotland — Mark Sutherland (@markenello) February 8, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More