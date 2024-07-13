Alec Baldwin Breaks Down In Tears As His 'Rust' Shooting Case Gets Dismissed In A SHOCKING Twist

In a surprising mid-trial decision, a New Mexico judge dismissed the manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin on Friday, citing the prosecution’s failure to provide crucial evidence to the defense.

The 66-year-old actor broke down in tears in a Santa Fe courtroom as the charges, which were connected to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust,” were dropped. Baldwin embraced his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who was also emotional.

After a full day of hearings without the jury present, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer stated that dismissing the case was the only appropriate remedy and ruled that the charges could not be refiled.

This unexpected ruling occurred on the third day of the involuntary manslaughter trial, where Baldwin had faced up to 18 months in prison.

The judge sent the jury home early on Friday before any witness testimony, following a motion by Baldwin’s lawyers to dismiss the case. They argued that the prosecution and investigators had withheld ammunition related to Hutchins’ fatal shooting on October 21, 2021.

This claim led to an extensive hearing, during which several witnesses testified, culminating with prosecutor Kari Morrissey taking the stand herself.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.