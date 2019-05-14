Director of the much-anticipated film Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about Bharat's release date coinciding with India's first World Cup match with South Africa In England. He revealed that June will be full of entertainment as the world cup and Bharat both tend to happen in June.

Here is why the month of June will be full of entertainment

Bharat is one of the highly-anticipated films which features Bollywood superhit duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit. Over the past years, Salman Khan manages to create a buzz on Eid with his films. Following the same trend, Bharat is also slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2019.

This year, the superstar’s film Bharat is likely to coincide with World Cup 2019 which will commence from May 30, 2019, and will end on July 14, 2019. This year, India plays its first match opposite South Africa in England on the same day of Bharat’s release. Knowing the facts, the director of the film is not worried or surprised that his film is coinciding with India’s first World Cup match.

In an interview, he revealed that India will play and have a great journey in the World Cup series. Further, he also quoted that June will be a great time for entertainment as both the exciting events tend to happen in the same month.

Ali also revealed that World Cup also reminds him of his memory when he was serving as debutant director in the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with stars Imran Khan and Katrina Kai in 2011. He revealed that at that time, the entire team was in Agra and all of them watched the match in the room of a hotel.

Meanwhile, the producer of the film also revealed that the buzz around the film has increased to a large extent as the audience eagerly wait for Salman Khan’s release during Eid. Moreover, the World Cup excitement will incite the audience more in the country.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App