Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently revealed that it took more than 2.5 hours for Salman Khan to look like an old man in Bharat. He tried over 20 different beards and moustaches for this look. The prosthetics were initially designed by a UK based company, further, it got executed by Indian make-up artists.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films which will hit the theatres on June 5, 2019. For a long time, the makers of the film are creating incitement in the minds of the audience for the period drama film. Starting from releasing posters to the trailer and the songs, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with an interesting storyline and surprising looks of the actors. Recently, the director of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that it totally took two and a half hours to get Salman Khan to look like an old man with several other makeup artists. The film narrates the story of a man and its nation. In the trailer, it was well visible that Salman Khan will sport many looks and will create a buzz by sharing the screens with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif in lead female role.

The director revealed that the dummy was initially made by a UK based company and the look got executed by Indian make-up artists. He further added upon saying that Salman Khan tried over more than 20 kinds of beards and moustaches to finalise this look. It was very time-taking process and Salman was very patient over time. It was not only the demand of the script but the need of the character for this look.

The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the banners of T-Series, Reel Life Productions and Salman Khan Films.

The shoot of the film took place at locations like Malta, Punjab, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Spain. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was finalised to share the screens with Salman Khan but due to some ongoing commitments, Priyanka Chopra dropped the plan of featuring in the film and Katrina Kaif was chosen for her role.

Talking about the songs, the makers of the film have till now released three songs, Slow Motion, Aithey Aa which released yesterday and Chashni. Slow Motion has till now garnered more than 49 million views on YouTube whereas Aithey Aa in just one day has garnered more than 5 million views.

