Director Ali Abbas Zafar is much excited for his upcoming film Bharat which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Recently, the filmmaker revealed about Varun Dhawan's role in the film. He said that he is not sure whether the chapter will make it in the film. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father and will release on June 5, 2019.

Period drama film Bharat is one of the dream projects for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Starting from cast to the interesting storyline, the film director has left no stone unturned to impress the fans. In an interview, Ali Abbas revealed that it is very important for a filmmaker to build a good story in order to cast big stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and is among the biggest films for Salman Khan in terms of its scale. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles and also stars Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and Aasif Shaikh in supporting roles.

Along time back, reports revealed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will also appear in a cameo role in the film and will portray the role of Dhirubhai Ambani in the film. Post to which, there were speculations that he will not appear in the film now. Recently, the director of the film clarified about Varun Dhawan’s role in the film.

He quoted that the chapter shooted by Varun Dhawan is one of the most beautiful once. But the makers are still in a confusion that whether the chapter will fit in the film or not. He revealed that they don’t know whether it will make it in the film. He added upon saying that he will definitely release Varun Dhawan’s chapter online.

It is not the first time when Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role in Salman Khan’s film. Earlier to this, Salman Khan appeared in a cameo role in Judwaa 2 by reprising his role from the original film of 1997. Not only this, but Salman Khan has also done a voice-over for God in the film Main Tera Hero starring Varun Dhawan.

Currently, Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series. The film will also feature Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun and will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App