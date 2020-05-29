Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about his next project, which is a superhero film which stars Katrina Kaif in lead.

From Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai to Bharat, Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar is no doubt a phenomenal filmmaker who has delivered some major hits. His last film Bharat with superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also performed quite well in the box office and also garnered a lot of positive reviews. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he feels lucky that he could return back to his hometown before the lockdown and is currently spending time with his parents.

He said that due to this lockdown, he is able to match up with his much-need sleep, fresh air and he has ample time to write and concentrate on his scripts. He also revealed that in his free time he has developed many scripts for all his films in the mountains of Dehradun. Further, he also spilled the beans over his next script. He added that he is currently working on a script which is a superhero film that will feature Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

He added that currently, he is waiting for all the things to get back to normal, and then he might go out for recce for his superhero film. He also revealed that he is also in touch with all the International teams on video calls. He said that from having conversations with designers to script reading with the actors, he is currently making sure to complete all his work sitting at home.

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had collaborated with Katrina Kaif for Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, both with Salman Khan and both the films performed quite well in terms of box office numbers. However, it will be interesting to see which actor comes opposite to Katrina Kaif in this superhero film.

