The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The shooting of the movie is likely to go on floors from April. It is the remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father which is based on the history of Korea from the 1950s onwards. The movie will hit the floors on Eid 2019. “You can’t make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after Tiger, you do this,” the director of the movie was quoted saying that the idea of remaking the Hindi version of Ode to My Father came from superstar Salman Khan.

The movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri under T-series. The actor and Ali Abbas Zaffar have earlier collaborated for super hits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. “Atul and I gel well so we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience,” said the Aashiqui 2 producer Bhushan Kumar. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter account to share the latest updates on the movie. He wrote, ” Yes. Work on Bharat is in full swing , the final stage of writing, location scout to begin soon. Nervousness and excitement begin again 🙂 @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil will start the music this month 🙂 3rd collaboration together.”

Yes. Work on Bharat is in full swing , final stage of writing , location scout to begin soon. Nervousness and excitement begins again 🙂 @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Irshad_Kamil will start the music this month 🙂 3rd collaboration together. — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 3, 2018

In the series of Twitter, Ali Abbas Zafar made sure his Salman Khan fans are updated about the film Bharat.

The only Cast locked till now is @BeingSalmanKhan in and as #Bharat . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 12, 2018

Work begins on #Bharat in freezing london , home for some days , may god bless us all. pic.twitter.com/lpouj8xiz0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 19, 2018

Snowed down London from “ beast from the east” , but work on #Bharat continues . Some pictures of location scout , 200 year old port. pic.twitter.com/rx95uWEyGb — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 1, 2018

God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film…. end phase of writing holiday 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EJxRrmOds0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon….baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy 😉 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

