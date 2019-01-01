Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor photos: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable family photo. Along with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Ali Bhatt was too spotted having a gala time with the Kapoor fam jam in New York.

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor photos: Seems like, mommy Neetu Kapoor is simply fond of Bollywood Pataka Guddi Ali Bhatt. The stunning veteran actress never misses a chance to share the beautiful family photos which not only features her hubby Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor with her husband and daughter, son Ranbir Kapoor but also the newbie in the family Alia Bhatt. Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to wish Happy New Year 2019 to her followers with an adorable family photo.

Ringing in New Year with no resolutions and just wishes, Neetu Kapoor’s beautiful family photo garnered over 39k likes on social media with hours of its upload. The Kapoor family is currently residing in New York due to the ongoing treatment of Rishi Kapoor. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy shooting for their upcoming movie Brahmastra starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, the lovebirds are often spotted having a gala time in NYC with the Kapoor family. If you missed Neetu Kapoor’s latest Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too took to her official Instagram account to share some adorable photos with daughter, Samaira Sahni. In shimmery pink pants with black tuck in a black top, Riddhima simply slayed her New Year look.

