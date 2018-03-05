This year at the Oscar 2018 Bollywood star Ali Fazal starrer Victoria & Abdul got nominated into two categories Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Victoria & Abdul is 2017 British biographical comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall. The film is based on the book of the same name by Sharbani Basu. Ali was also spotted with his girlfriend Richa Chadha clicking a selfie which was also photobombed by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bollywood and Oscar have shared a close bond; with every Oscar we witness many Bollywood stars dazzling the red carpet and this year at the 90th Academy awards, among the huge list of celebrities was actor Ali Fazal and his girlfriend Richa Chadha, Both Ali and Richa shared a selfie which gave their fans something to cheer about. This didn’t end here; the selfie was photobombed by none other than beloved Jordan Belfort aka Jack Dawson. People also call him Leonardo DiCaprio who won an Oscar for his movie The Revenant in Oscars 2016.

Ali tweeted, “We are not kidding.” Fazal wrote in the caption, “Ok I didn’t plan this photo… hahahahahahahahah… but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie… Spot if you can.. But besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night…with greats in the room.” Both the actors are known for their versatile acting personas. This year Ali Fazal starrer Victoria & Abdul has been nominated for the Oscars. The movie features Hollywood star Judi Dench in a key role and Fazal who plays Abdul a young prison clerk from Agra in India.

The film Victoria & Abdul was nominated in two categories Best Costume Design, and Make-up and Hairstyling but could not sustain the zenith. Earlier there were reports of actor Ali Fazal attending the Oscar along with his girlfriend Richa. But the Fast and Furious 7 actor has rubbished rumours saying that he won’t be there in person, but will be “gunning” for his Oscar-nominated film Victoria and Abdul.

He wrote on Twitter, “Just wanna clarify that I am very excited about my film being up there and the team at the Oscars. But I am here in LA filming something else (sic)”. Victoria & Abdul is a 2017 British biographical comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall. The film is based on the book of the same name by Sharbani Basu, about the real-life relationship of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and her Indian Muslim servant Abdul Karim.

