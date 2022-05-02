The actor, who intends to have a low-key Eid this year, will spend the holiday with his grandmother in Lucknow.

Actor Ali Fazal is looking forward to the holidays after wrapping off filming on his next project. “Eid means being with family to me.” And this year, I’ll be in Lucknow with my grandmother,” he says, adding that he doesn’t have any “extensive plans” for Eid.

Fazal said that although the epidemic restricted movement and disrupted many people’s typical festive preparations in the last two years, he is glad to see that things have changed since then and that Eid would be free of limitations this year.

Fazal, who was in Saudi Arabia filming his Hollywood picture Kandahar, considers himself “lucky” to have completed the Umrah this year. He says he had a “beautiful spiritual experience” and prayed for his mother and grandfather.